Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 655,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.