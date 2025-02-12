Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.