Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in StoneCo by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in StoneCo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in StoneCo by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

