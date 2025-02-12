NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 485048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

