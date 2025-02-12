NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Down 67.6% in January

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NLSPW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
