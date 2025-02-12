NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Down 67.6% in January

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NLSPW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

