Novo Integrated Sciences Extends CEO’s Resignation Effective Date ###

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Robert Mattacchione, the Chief Executive Officer, will be resigning from his position. As previously announced on November 7, 2024, Mattacchione’s resignation was initially set to be effective 90 days following the notification date, which would have been February 5, 2025.

However, an agreement was reached between the Company and Mr. Mattacchione to extend the effective date of his resignation. The new effective date is now February 20, 2025. This extension was designed to facilitate a smoother transition for Novo Integrated Sciences and ensure a seamless process in addressing the vacant CEO role, thereby minimizing any potential disruptions resulting from this executive change.

Following his resignation as CEO, Robert Mattacchione is expected to continue serving as the Chairman of the Board for Novo Integrated Sciences and as the Chairman of Novo Healthnet Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It is crucial to note that Mattacchione’s decision to step down from the CEO position did not stem from any disagreements with the Company on operational matters, policies, or practices.

The filing also includes the signature of Robert Mattacchione, Chief Executive Officer of Novo Integrated Sciences, signifying the Company’s adherence to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in issuing this report. The document confirms that the report has been duly authorized on behalf of the Company.

Such organizational changes are essential in the lifecycle of companies and Novo Integrated Sciences is taking deliberate steps to ensure a seamless transition in leadership to maintain operational continuity and strategic focus as the Company moves forward.

This information was reported as part of Novo Integrated Sciences’ commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. For more details on this development, refer to the company’s recent 8-K filing with the SEC.

