Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 126.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,098,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,174.20. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Mizuho downgraded Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

