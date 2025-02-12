Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 47,045 shares.The stock last traded at $17.41 and had previously closed at $17.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

The company has a market cap of $933.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

