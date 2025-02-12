Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,204,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,699,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,448.45 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,672.31 and a 1 year high of $3,484.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,297.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3,188.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

