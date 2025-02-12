Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Expands By 700.0%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

JTTRY stock remained flat at $16.36 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.