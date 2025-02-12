Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $37.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE SPR opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

