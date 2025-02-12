Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $667,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

