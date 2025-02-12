Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,020 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 168.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

