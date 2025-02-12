U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,141.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

