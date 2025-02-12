Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $276.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $229.47 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

