Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of YTRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,569. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

