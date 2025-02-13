431 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
DLR stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 137.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
