431 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 84.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 137.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

