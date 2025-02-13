AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUSGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

