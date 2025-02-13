Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

