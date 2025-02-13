Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 473,947 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,569,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $109,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.