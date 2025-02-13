American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 142963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.51.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,109,000 after acquiring an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,168,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,524,000 after purchasing an additional 922,695 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,624,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,644,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

