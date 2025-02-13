Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Boosted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.64.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.77.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

