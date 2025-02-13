Avion Wealth Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4,472.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,493,054.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,018,646.02. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 905,068 shares of company stock valued at $26,809,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

