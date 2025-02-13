Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTE

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,094.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

BTE opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.55.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.