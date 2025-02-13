Beacon Financial Group Sells 47 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $750.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $690.94 and its 200-day moving average is $714.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $609.40 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.