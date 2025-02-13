BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. BlackLine had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 19.83%. BlackLine updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.970-2.100 EPS.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,214.40. The trade was a 25.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.