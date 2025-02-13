Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIPC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

