Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

TM opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

