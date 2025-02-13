Certuity LLC Purchases 839 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in RTX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

