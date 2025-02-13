Compass Financial Services Inc Makes New $48,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

