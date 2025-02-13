Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

