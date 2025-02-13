Critical Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NerdWallet and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Applied Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 55.67%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.65% -2.90% -2.45% Applied Digital -127.86% -117.67% -27.84%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares NerdWallet and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and Applied Digital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $637.50 million 1.57 -$11.80 million ($0.14) -97.59 Applied Digital $165.57 million 10.47 -$149.27 million ($1.73) -4.50

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

