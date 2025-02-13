Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Diverse Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:DIVI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.40 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 397,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.91. The company has a market capitalization of £300.70 million and a PE ratio of -524.44. Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.60 ($1.19).
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.
