Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Diverse Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:DIVI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.40 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 397,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.91. The company has a market capitalization of £300.70 million and a PE ratio of -524.44. Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.60 ($1.19).

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide shareholders with an attractive and growing level of dividends coupled with capital growth over the long term.

The Company invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

