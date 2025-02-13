DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.11. 753,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

