Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Buys $256,050.00 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ENTA

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.