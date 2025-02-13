Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 251.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 24.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $315.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $380.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.30 and its 200-day moving average is $224.62. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $417.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

