Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $202.61 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

