Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

