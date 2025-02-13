Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 1,333.3% in January

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 1,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

