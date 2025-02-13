GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19, Zacks reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.610-4.750 EPS.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.61. 3,536,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80.
GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
