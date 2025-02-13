GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.99. 1,587,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,633. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

