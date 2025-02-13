Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 87.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NYSE GPMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 587,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.86. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.26.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
