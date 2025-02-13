Howard Bailey Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.