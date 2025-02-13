HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $730.00 to $900.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $830.00 and last traded at $837.11, with a volume of 17901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. UBS Group lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.38.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $732.48 and a 200-day moving average of $617.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,100.27, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

