Insider Buying: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Senior Officer Acquires 49,500 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.
Martin Emery Joseph Turenne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Martin Emery Joseph Turenne purchased 7,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.
FPX Nickel Price Performance
FPX Nickel Corp has a twelve month low of C$56.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.
About FPX Nickel
FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.
