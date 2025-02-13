Insider Selling: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Insider Sells 10,457 Shares of Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

AXTA stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 145.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

