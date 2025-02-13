L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,904,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $200.48 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Bank of America reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

