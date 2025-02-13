Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $385.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day moving average is $451.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

