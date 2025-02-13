Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 285,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 80.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 128,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

UVE stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Universal Insurance Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $338,337.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,047,198 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,067.08. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,064 shares of company stock worth $1,879,587. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

