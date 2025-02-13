Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

KHC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

